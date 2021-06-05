Kirsten Storms, who plays Maxie Jones on “General Hospital”, is on the mend aver undergoing brain surgery.

On Friday, the actress, 37, shared a video on Instagram Stories, in which she’s wearing a neck brace, sitting in a vehicle alongside friend Emme Rylan, known for playing Lizzie Spaulding on “Guiding Light” and Abby Newman on “The Young and the Restless”.

“I’ve not really spoken about this much, or at all, actually,” said Storms. “Less than 48 hours ago, I had brain surgery, hence the neck brace.”

The surgery, she explained, “was on the lower portion of my brain. Emme is taking care of me until I get to my at-home nurse. It has been an interesting last couple of days,” she continued.

“What they had to drain and remove was not cancer; I want to clarify that right now before the Internet, like, goes crazy wild with rumours about this,” she added.

“I had a very large cyst that had split into two and the doctor said it was, like, so full, the pressure was very noticeable when they opened up my skull,” Storms explained.

“I will be on the mend for the next several weeks,” she told fans. “I will be back at work when this is over with.”