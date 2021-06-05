Click to share this via email

A musical performance from a cult-classic movie is finally available on streaming services, thanks to the efforts of director Edgar Wright.

On Friday, Wright took to social media to reveal the upcoming release of a new, expanded version of the soundtrack to his 2010 film “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World”.

“On July 9th, the Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Expanded Edition) will be available on all digital music services,” Wright revealed via Instagram.

“The expanded soundtrack includes demos from Beck and more music from the movie, including Brie Larson’s performance of the @metric classic ‘Black Sheep’ – stream it now!”

Larson played singer Envy Adams, ex-girlfriend of Michael Cera’s titular Scott Pilgrim. In the film, she performs “Black Sheep” backed by fictional band The Clash at Demonhead.

On the original soundtrack, the song is performed by Canadian rockers Metric, with frontwoman Emily Haines handling vocals. This new version, however, uses Larson’s vocals from the movie.

The entire Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Expanded Edition will be released on July 9.