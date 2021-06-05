Click to share this via email

Alicia Silverstone has joined TikTok, and recreated her most iconic screen character in her debut video.

On Friday, Silverstone, 44, posted her very first TikTok video, in which she’s wearing the yellow plaid jacket she wore in “Clueless”, while strutting on her deck.

Suddenly, her 10-year-old son Bear bumps into her.

“Ooh, get off of me!” she declares in disgust as she pushes him away. “As if!”

Just before the video’s end, she pulls her son back for a big hug.

“Ugh! As if… I wouldn’t join TikTok. 😉💛😘 #Clueless #AsIf,” she titled the video.

This isn’t the first time that Silverstone resurrected her “Clueless” wardrobe.

Back in 2018, she wore the same yellow jacket (along with matching skirt) to compete in an episode of “Lip Sync Battle”.