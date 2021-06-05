Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Bebe Rexha was both co-host and performer for iHeartRadio’s “Can’t Cancel Pride” virtual benefit concert on Friday, June 4.

During the event, Rexha delivered a powerful performance of her new single “Sacrifice,” the title track from her latest album.

As she sang, Rexha was backed by her band playing on the glittering stage, along with such accoutrements as a pink-haired drag queen riding an inflatable unicorn.

RELATED: Ricky Martin And Leslie Odom Jr. Pay Emotional Tribute To Victims Of Pulse Nightclub Massacre During ‘Can’t Cancel Pride’

Co-hosted by Rexha and Elvis Duran, “Can’t Cancel Pride” also featured appearances from Brothers Osborne, Busy Phillips, Gus Kenworthy, Hayley Kiyoko, Jasmine Mans, Jennifer Hudson, JoJo Siwa, Lil Nas X, Marshmello, MJ Rodriguez, Nina West, P!NK, Ricky Martin, Regard, Troye Sivan, Dolly Parton, Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Kylie Minogue, Leslie Odom Jr., Karamo Brown and Tan France of Queer Eye, Yola, Years & Years’ Olly Alexander, Pete and Chasten Buttigieg, and Tate McRae.