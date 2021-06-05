As the series finale of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” approaches, Kim Kardashian is looking back at the show’s early days.

In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, Kardashian and the show’s producers reflect on their mutual decision to address her infamous sex tape, made with then-boyfriend Ray J, in the very first episode.

“I do think that, obviously, as producers, I’m sure they loved it. And loved [us] wanting to talk about the elephant in the room. And I probably wouldn’t have, unless it was for the show,” Kardashian explained.

“Sometimes I feel like, ‘Okay, I know I should probably deal and get this over with. Someone’s gonna ask me, so I might as well just go ahead and do it,’” she added.

“In a way, filming has helped us deal with things, instead of sweeping them under the rug,” Kim said. “At the end of the day, I was always open and honest and wanted to share whatever I was going through. I wasn’t gonna hold back.”

Meanwhile, “KUWTK” executive producer Farnaz Farjam recalled the discussions that took place about whether or not to mention the tape.

“I remember Kim being conflicted about it, because she hated everything that was going on around that tape,” Farjam said. “We all talked about, ‘We just have to own all the controversy around this family’ and jumped in with both feet in the first episode. Then, the audience can get to know them at a much deeper level than what’s been tabloid headlines.”

Eliot Goldberg, senior vice president of production and development at Ryan Seacrest Productions (which produces the show) thought it was “brilliant” for Kardashian to confront it, and then move forward.

“They knew they had to deal with the sex tape,” he said. “It was really brilliant that if they dealt with it right at the top, and put it to bed, the world, and them, could move on.”

The series finale of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” airs on Thursday, June 10.