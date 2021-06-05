There’s been much media discussion about so-called cancel culture in recent months, ranging from people being excoriated for a decade-old social media post to Dr. Seuss books being pulled from publication due to once-accepted stereotypes that are now considered sexist and racist.

While some have railed against cancel culture, comedian Katt WIlliams actually thinks it’s a positive step, a stance he explained eloquently during a recent visit to “The Joe Budden Podcast”.

“Nobody likes the out of bounds, but the out of bounds gotta be there or you’ll run up in the stands,” Williams said.

“Some of these things are for the benefit of everything. Nobody likes the speed limit but it’s necessary. Nobody likes the shoulder of the road but it’s there for a reason. My point is, people weren’t all that extremely funny when they could say whatever they wanted to say,” he continued.

“Cancellation doesn’t have its own culture,” he explained. “That was people of colour. That was us policing our own culture. That was people without a voice being trashed by people just because they had a bigger name than them and more money than them and a better office than them, they could sweep them up under the rug like they didn’t matter.”

Addressing those who’d been cancelled, Williams made a salient point. “I don’t know what people we think got canceled that we wish we had back,” he said.

Ultimately, Williams sees a positive outcome. “If all that’s gonna happen is we have to be more sensitive in the way that we talk, isn’t that what we want anyway? I’m saying, your job as a comedian is to please the most amount of people with your art,” he aded. “If you want to offend somebody, nobody took those words away from you. ‘Dirty b***h’ ain’t been taken away, you can say that. But don’t call somebody this word when you know this affects all of these people.”

Williams’ common-sense take on the topic resonated with Twitter users.

this clip of Katt Williams on cancel culture is BRILLIANT, not a single miss. https://t.co/ORbcUR5cvX — natty kasambala (@nattykasambala) June 5, 2021

Katt Williams was already good in my book, but with this answer, he’s just shown that he’s smarter than most of your favorite comedians. While we’re here, let me just remind you that “cancel culture” is a stupid term used by stupid (and bigoted) people. Carry on. https://t.co/QS1P872ndy — Ronse. (@Ronse325) June 5, 2021

The way Katt Williams can drag you and not start cursing or getting loud but keep hitting you with facts is a sign of intelligence. He has been very smart. BEEN — ✨Thick Saban✨ (@RaveenTheDream) June 5, 2021

Katt Williams processing “cancel culture” better than Chapelle. https://t.co/4VEbfuTmVz — damita jo (@KiaSpeaks) June 5, 2021

Katt Williams response to Cancel Culture: pic.twitter.com/1sQHjBADS1 — In My Mind (@MeAloneInMyMind) June 5, 2021

I’m glad Katt Williams said what he said. Now the cowards who thrive off antagonizing certain groups for jokes can witness how an actual comedian thinks of them. — 📚political.education in black✊🏾 (@RenyTure) June 5, 2021