On the third anniversary of Kate Spade’s death, her niece Rachel Brosnahan is honouring her.

The “Marvelous Ms. Maisel” star posted a tribute on Instagram.

“Missing Katy B today and every day 💛,” Brosnahan wrote.

Spade died on June 5, 2018 at 55-years-old by suicide.

The designer started Kate Spade New York with her husband Andy Spade in 1993, selling it in 2007. She later started a new line in 2016 called Frances Valentine–named after their daughter.

A year after Spade’s death, Brosnahan was named as the new face of Frances Valentine.

“When you lose someone you love, you search for boundless ways to keep their memory alive,” she said at the time.

After her death, Kate Spade New York made a donation of $1 million to suicide prevention, including The Jed Foundation, Fountain House and The Didi Hirsch Foundation.