Florence Pugh earned an Oscar nomination for her role in “Little Women”, and during a Friday-night appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” she shared some details of attending the 2020 Oscars with her parents as her plus-two.

According to the British actress, she was “concerned” that both parents were coming, as they’re both “big characters.”

However, their trip to Los Angeles “ended up being the week of their entire lives, and we still talk about it ’til this day,” she told host Jimmy Kimmel.

“They’re just pure havoc. It was like wrangling toddlers the entire week,” Pugh said of her folks, restaurateur Clinton Pugh and dancer Deborah Mackin, as they accompanied her to Oscar parties.

Asked if her parents were drinking at the parties, Pugh replied, “What do you think, Jimmy? They are partiers. They go out and they make memories.”

Alcohol, she revealed, wasn’t the only thing they were imbibing when they attended Madonna’s Oscar-night party, when her “mum went missing for hours.”

Admitting she was “starting to get a bit worried,” Pugh began asking around if anyone had seen her. Finally, Pugh’s stylist told her she’d just seen her.

“My mum suddenly comes crawling from somewhere, she’s holding onto bannisters and doors. I’m like, ‘Mum, are you okay?'” Pugh asked. Her mother’s response: “I’ve been hanging out with Snoop Dogg.”

Added Pugh: “My mum got high with Snoop Dogg!”