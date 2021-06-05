A social media post from the director of “The Flash” seems to confirm a rumour about Michael Keaton reprising the role of Batman in the upcoming DC Films feature.

Previously, a report in The New York Times indicated that “The Flash” would be featuring dual versions of Batman, with both Keaton and Affleck playing their respective Dark Knights in a “multiverse crossover.”

RELATED: Sasha Calle Cast As First Latina Supergirl In Upcoming ‘The Flash’ Movie

According to the film’s director, Andy Muschietti, “The Flash” will introduce the “idea of the multiverse, one of the core concepts underpinning DC Comics,” which will allow for “several different versions of the same characters to simultaneously exist and, occasionally, interact.”

Muschietti took to Instagram on Saturday to share a caption-free image of what appears to be Keaton’s version of the Batsuit, with blood spattered on the chest logo.

Keaton spoke with Deadline back in March, and said he had yet to officially sign on to reprise Batman in “The Flash” due to some other projects he’s already committed to.

RELATED: Michael Keaton Is Still Not Sure If He’ll Appear As Batman In ‘The Flash’

“I called them and said, ‘I have to be honest with you. I can’t look at anything right now,’” Keaton said. “I’m so deep into this thing I’m doing. Also, I’m prepping a thing I’m producing and getting ready to do down the road in the fall that I’ll be in, and I feel responsible to that. So, yeah, there is that. I’m not being cute or coy. If I talked about it, I’ll be just bulls**tting you. I don’t really know.”