Al Roker’s eldest daughter tied the knot.

Courtney Roker and Wesley Laga got married on June 4 at The Ashford Estate in New Jersey after announcing their engagement in April 2020.

“Last night was beyond anything I could ever imagine. I celebrated my love for my husband, and felt the love from everyone. My heart is filled with happiness and filled with joy. And I gotta say my husbands dance moves aint to shabby 😆. Now on to the honeymoon ❤️,” Courtney captioned a number of pictures on Instagram.

In a separate post, she wrote, “my next chapter.”

Her stepmom Deborah Roberts shared even more pictures, including one of the father/daughter dance.

And of course, the proud dad had to also post, sharing the same images as his wife, adding in, “A perfect magical evening being there for the marriage of my first princess.”

Al shares Courtney with his first wife, Alice Bell. He is also dad to Lelia and Nicholas with Deborah.

Other “Today” co-hosts to join in the celebration included Hoda Kotb, Sheineele Jones and Craig Melvin.