Danielle Savre is giving her childhood best friend a selfless gift.

The “Station 19” actress has donated her eggs to friend Chris Ogden-Harkins and his husband Jacob Ogden-Harkins so they can start a family.

Savre announced the news on ABC 7, saying, “I donated my eggs to Chris and Jake and now their surrogate is pregnant and will be having a baby this November. This family is about to get bigger!”

The couple joked that the only “real concern” was fitting the medical procedures around Savre’s schedule.

“I think we’re hoping this makes people less scared about approaching this,” said Savre.

“She’s been so open, so willing to let us share, and be excited about our journey,” said Chris. “And letting people know who are wanting to start a journey of their own, you can do it in many different ways.”

Jake added, “Everyone’s blown away by what you can do now with science. It’s amazing. It’s beautiful. Not to sound corny, it’s magical. It’s been amazing. Thanks to Danielle.”

Jake and Chris have since started an Instagram page to share their journey where they announced they are having a girl.