Queen Elizabeth is reportedly set to honour the U.K.’s Vaccines Taskforce head with a damehood.

Kate Bingham is the venture capitalist who ran the vaccine taskforce and helped the United Kingdom obtain millions of doses.

According to The Telegraph, the Queen will present Bingham with a damehood for all her work.

With the Queen’s Birthday Honours being announced next weekend, Bingham will be one among many frontline “heroes” to be named.

The news comes as the U.K.’s 40 millionth patient received their first vaccine jab.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who brought on Bingham, will meet with fellow G7 leaders next week where he will ask them to commit to “vaccinating the world” by the end of 2022.

“I’m calling on my fellow G7 leaders to join us to end to this terrible pandemic and pledge we will never allow the devastation wreaked by Covid to happen again,” Johnson recently said.