Lisa Banes is in critical condition after being involved in a hit and run scooter accident in New York City.

The “Gone Girl” and “Cocktail” star was hit on Friday evening around 6:30 p.m.

“Upon arrival, officers observed a 65-year-old female pedestrian lying on the roadway with severe head trauma. EMS responded to the location and transported the aided female to Mount Sinai Saint Luke’s Hospital, where she remains in critical condition,” the NYPD said in a statement to Variety.

The NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad determined that Banes was trying to cross the road when a motorized scooter hit her then fled the scene.

A rep for Banes told the publication that the scooter had run a red light. They added she was in critical condition but did not provide any further detail.

According to TMZ, Banes is in the ICU.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.