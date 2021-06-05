Click to share this via email

Mark Wahlberg’s mom Alma is on his mind as he turns 50.

“The Departed” star took to Instagram on June 5, sharing a throwback image of himself and his mom.

It was simply captioned, “Miss you.”

“God Bless my man,” Mario Lopez commented.

Alma died at 78-years-old in April following a battle with dementia. Since her death, Mark has posted a number of tributes to his mom including a slideshow and a Mother’s Day post.

“Happy Mother’s Day❤️What would I be without these two❤️❤️Miss you mom❤️love you babe❤️to all the moms❤️thank you,” he captioned a photo of himself, Alma and wife Rhea Wahlberg.