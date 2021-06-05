Mark Wahlberg’s mom Alma is on his mind as he turns 50.
“The Departed” star took to Instagram on June 5, sharing a throwback image of himself and his mom.
RELATED: Mark Wahlberg, Chiwetel Ejiofor Star In Adrenaline Filled ‘Infinite’ Trailer
It was simply captioned, “Miss you.”
“God Bless my man,” Mario Lopez commented.
RELATED: Mark Wahlberg Shows Off 20-Pound Weight Gain On Set Of New Drama ‘Stu’
Alma died at 78-years-old in April following a battle with dementia. Since her death, Mark has posted a number of tributes to his mom including a slideshow and a Mother’s Day post.
“Happy Mother’s Day❤️What would I be without these two❤️❤️Miss you mom❤️love you babe❤️to all the moms❤️thank you,” he captioned a photo of himself, Alma and wife Rhea Wahlberg.