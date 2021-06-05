When your mom is Brooke Sheilds, it is safe to say you have a pretty amazing closet to raid.

Sheilds’ daughter, Rowan Francis, 18, did just that as she stunned in the “Blue Lagoon” actress’ 1998 Golden Globes strapless red dress.

Brooke Shields arrives at the 55th Annual Golden Globes Awards Show, January 18, 1998. Photo: Getty Images/Bob Riha, Jr.

“I thought it was a special night when I was nominated for a Golden Globe and wore this dress in 1998, but nothing could have prepared me to see my daughter wearing it to her prom ❤️ proud mama!” Shields captioned a collection of photos on Instagram, including one of her on the red carpet.

That year, Shields was nominated for the second time for her role in “Suddenly Susan”.

Shields shares daughters Rowan and Grier, 15, with husband Chris Henchy.

Two weeks ago, Shields celebrated Rowan’s 18th birthday with sweet photos of them together when her daughter was a toddler.