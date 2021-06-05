Jon Rahm watches his tee shot on the 14th hole during the third round of the Memorial golf tournament, Saturday, June 5, 2021.

Pro golfer Jon Rahm was leading the 2021 Memorial Tournament over the weekend when he got some bad news.

Rahm, 26, was finishing his third round with a six shot lead when he learned that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and would have to withdraw.

Of course, the moment was emotional and Rahm broke down.

Jon Rahm…with a 6 shot lead at Memorial…finds out AFTER HIS ROUND that he’s tested positive for COVID-19. That means he has to withdraw. As the leader by 6… Just unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/AqtqNA75kH — TJ Eckert (@TJEckertKTUL) June 5, 2021

The PGA tour released a lengthy statement explaining that Rahm came in close contact with someone who tested positive on Monday.

“Rahm was given the option to remain in the competition and enter our tracing protocol, which includes daily testing and restricted access to indoor facilities. Rahm has remained asymptomatic,” the statement explained, saying he tested negative every day except Saturday.

PGA TOUR Statement on Jon Rahm pic.twitter.com/HvMmWLCHeq — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) June 5, 2021

“The PGA TOUR’s medical advisor notified Rahm immediately upon completion of his round, and under TOUR protocols, he will be withdrawn from the competition. Rahm is now in isolation, and in accordance with CDC guidelines, he will need to remain in isolation through Tuesday, June 15,” it continues.

Adding, “While this is an incredibly unfortunate situation, throughout 50 events since the PGA TOUR’s Return to Golf, there have been only four positive tests (including Rahm) within competition; Rahm is the first positive, asymptomatic case as part of the TOUR’s routine, contact-tracing protocols.”

Twitter reacted to the news, with some suggesting that as long as he socially distanced, he should have been allowed to finish:

Jon Rahm was just told he’d tested positive for covid as he finished his Saturday round to post a six shot lead. He’s being forced to withdraw from the Memorial despite being 100% completely asymptomatic. Why couldn’t he just play by himself & carry his own bags Sunday? Absurd. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 5, 2021

Jon Rahm should be allowed to continue as he is socially distanced on the leaderboard — Mass Attack (@JTMassey79) June 5, 2021

Jon Rahm has had COVID-19 all day and made 11 birdies and a hole in one pic.twitter.com/fdTaj7LFjt — Cam LaFontaine (@LaFontaineCam) June 5, 2021

I feel very bad for Jon Rahm. He’s played absolutely brilliant golf this week. Jon knew as early as Monday that he had come in close contact with an individual who tested COVID positive, and he followed all PGA TOUR protocols as it relates to contact tracing. — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) June 5, 2021