Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

“The Matrix 4” has added another major star to their already star-studded cast.

According to Collider, an updated press kit from Warner Bros. now includes Christina Ricci.

Ricci’s role and the official title of “Matrix 4” is still under wraps.

RELATED: Christina Ricci’s Estranged Husband Denied Restraining Order Against Her

Ricci joins those returning to the franchise including Keanu Reeves, Carrie Ann-Moss, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Daniel Bernhardt and Lambert Wilson.

Newcomers to the Lena Wachowski directed film are Jonathan Groff, Priyanka Chopra, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris and many more.

Wachowski and Ricci previously worked together on 2008’s “Speed Racer”.

RELATED: Devon Sawa Thanks Christina Ricci For Helping Him Land ‘Casper’ Role On Film’s 25th Anniversary

The first return to the franchise in 18 years will be released in both theatres on HBO Max on Dec. 22.