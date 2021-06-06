Sinead O’Connor is packing it in.

The Irish singer, whose interpretation of Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U” topped the charts back in 1991, took to Twitter on Saturday to announce her retirement “from touring and from working in the record business.”

According to O’Connor, 54, she’s “gotten older and I’m tired,” insisting her upcoming 2022 album, No Veteran Dies Alone, “will be my last release.”

She continued by tweeting, “It’s been a forty year journey. Time to put the feet up and make other dreams come true ;).”

O’Connor recently released her memoir, Rememberings, and she admitted that writing about her life had “made me realize I’m my own boss. I didn’t wanna wait for permission from the men, as to when I could announce it. Also, I’d had a few whiskeys :).”

She added: “It’s not sad news. It’s staggeringly beautiful news. A wise warrior knows when he or she should retreat,” adding a heart emoji and the hashtag #MeTime.

Despite her retirement from touring and recording, O’Connor admitted she has no intention of exiting the spotlight, and pitched herself as a mentor/host of “The Voice of Ireland”.