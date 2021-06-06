Click to share this via email

Joshua Jackson took to Twitter to share his appreciation of wife Jodie Turner-Smith, but wound up getting corrected.

“Can I just take the moment to not that my wife has been absolutely smashing the photo shoot game this year,” the Vancouver-born actor shared on Twitter.

Turner-Smith saw the tweet, and noticed that he misspelled the word “note” as “not,” and felt it necessary to point out the error.

Jackson replied, “Sheesh.”

He doubled down on his original sentiment, adding, “Spelling or no. I’m not wrong.”