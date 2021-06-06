Joshua Jackson took to Twitter to share his appreciation of wife Jodie Turner-Smith, but wound up getting corrected.
“Can I just take the moment to not that my wife has been absolutely smashing the photo shoot game this year,” the Vancouver-born actor shared on Twitter.
Can I just take the moment to not that my wife has been absolutely smashing the photo shoot game this year.
— Josh Jackson (@VancityJax) June 5, 2021
Turner-Smith saw the tweet, and noticed that he misspelled the word “note” as “not,” and felt it necessary to point out the error.
note* @VancityJax https://t.co/NpIfudrhn9
— Jodie (@MissJodie) June 5, 2021
Jackson replied, “Sheesh.”
Sheesh pic.twitter.com/FdReuIhF0w
— Josh Jackson (@VancityJax) June 6, 2021
He doubled down on his original sentiment, adding, “Spelling or no. I’m not wrong.”
Spelling or no. I’m not wrong. pic.twitter.com/u3SGZyuVy2
— Josh Jackson (@VancityJax) June 6, 2021
I mean pic.twitter.com/HbCPWXQcUT
— Josh Jackson (@VancityJax) June 6, 2021