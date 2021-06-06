Click to share this via email

Russell Crowe hosted a memorial for his late father, John Alexander Crowe, who died in March at age 85 while aboard a flight in Australia.

Crowe held the memorial at his father’s estate in Nana Glen in New South Wales, Australia, reported the Daily Mail.

The service was held in a chapel on the property.



“Weddings, string quartets, soloists, opera singers, meditation, prayer, yoga…the chapel has hosted a lot of things over the years,” wrote Crowe in a photo her shared on Instagram. “Today it will host it’s first funeral/memorial.”

Added Crowe: “My dad loved this building. He was fascinated by it. Pretty sure he’d be pleased.”

Crowe also shared some photos from the chapel’s interior, and the mourners who’d assembled to pay tribute.

Crowe also shared a vide of a string quartet performing at the memorial, sharing some wisdom Crowe’s father once gave.

“Don’t hang out with glass half full, glass half empty people… hang out with people who know the glass is always refillable,“ he recalled.