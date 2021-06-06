Click to share this via email

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle now have a family of four.

The Duchess of Sussex gave birth to Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor on June 4 at 11:40 a.m. at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Lili weighed 7 lbs and 11 oz.

Meghan and Lili are “healthy and well, and settling in at home.”

The name has a sweet meaning as Lilibet is Queen Elizabeth’s nickname and, of course, Diana is after Harry’s late mom, Princess Diana.

Prince Harry has shared the happy news with all his family back in the United Kingdom.

Lili now joins her big brother Archie, 2, who is very happy to have a little sister.

“On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family,” the couple wrote on their Archewell website.

Harry and Meghan asked that those who want to send gifts, to make a donation to organizations working for women and girls: Girls Inc., Harvest Home, CAMFED or Myna Mahila Foundation.

Both will now take parental leave.

Following the announcement, a spokesperson for the Royal Family issued a statement.

“The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been informed and are delighted with the news of the birth of a daughter for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” the statement reads.

Each respective household then tweeted out their own messages.

We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili. Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie. — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) June 6, 2021

Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie on the arrival of baby Lilibet Diana 🎊 Wishing them all well at this special time. pic.twitter.com/ucJZIm2kqH — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) June 6, 2021

Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the birth of Lilibet Diana! The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted with the news. Lilibet is Her Majesty’s 11th great-grandchild. pic.twitter.com/dGVeRpd3pK — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 6, 2021

