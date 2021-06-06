Nathalie Emmanuel is best known for her portrayal of Missandei on “Game of Thrones”, but she now says one aspect of her role continues to haunt her.

Interviewed on the “Make It Reign” podcast, she revealed that her “GoT” nude scenes had led to certain expectations regarding nudity in other projects.

“When I did ‘Game of Thrones’ I agreed toward certain nude scenes or nudity within the show,” she said.

“And the perception from other projects, when the role required nudity, that I was just open to do anything because I did it on that one show,” she explained.

“What people didn’t realize is I agreed [to] terms and specific things for that one particular project, and that doesn’t necessarily apply to all projects,” she continued.

“I’ve had people challenge me and be like, ‘But this part requires that,’ and I said, ‘That’s fine if you require that in the part; I don’t feel comfortable doing that level of nudity. I will do this amount, you know, I can do this, which I think is necessary for the part,’” she added.

“Frankly, if someone was, like, ‘Well we need this nudity,’ I would be, like, ‘Well, thank you very much, I appreciate your interest but that’s just not what I feel is necessary for this part and it’s a difference of opinion and creative differences and that’s fine,’” Emmanuel said.

However, she also shared that most producers are willing to work toward a solution.

“Nine times out of 10, people are much more solutions-based and want to come to a compromise,” she said.