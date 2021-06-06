Trisha Yearwood and husband Garth Brooks filled in as guest hosts on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, and she says they’d be open to the idea of hosting a show of their own.

In an interview with TalkShopLive to promote her new cookbook, Trisha’s Kitchen, she pointed out that it would only work if it could be approached in the same way as her Food Network series, “Trisha’s Southern Kitchen”.

“The one caveat for me is it would have to be in Nashville. It was really fun, he and I had a really good time doing that together. But everything’s based out of here,” said Yearwood of the couple’s experience on Degeneres’ show.

“When we first started doing the cooking show we were living in Oklahoma, and I told Food Network I would love to do the show, but I’m living in Oklahoma. Well, they came to Oklahoma and we filmed there, but now that we’re in Nashville we film the show here,” she explained.

“To be able to film the show then go home at night is important, so I would not say that it’s something we wouldn’t consider but I think they’d have to come to us,” Yearwood added.

“It would actually be easy for guests, especially artists, because so many people live here. Not just country artists, a lot of artists from all forms of music live in this town,” she shared. “So I’m just sayin’, Nashville’s a cool city. Think about it guys, think about it!”