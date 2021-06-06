On Sunday morning, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they were now a family of four.

The Duchess of Sussex gave birth to Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor on June 4.

RELATED: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Welcome Daughter Named After Queen Elizabeth And Princess Diana, Queen ‘Delighted’

The little sister to Archie, 2, is named after Harry’s late mom, Princess Diana, and Queen Elizabeth. The Queen’s nickname is Lilibet, taken from when she was younger and couldn’t pronounce her own name.

Following the announcement, a number of celebs and political figures shared their congratulations to the family.

RELATED: Prince Harry’s Aunt And Uncle Play Coy Over Oprah Interview

For someone who always has something to say about Meghan, Piers Morgan stayed quiet.