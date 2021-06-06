Click to share this via email

On Sunday morning, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they were now a family of four.

The Duchess of Sussex gave birth to Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor on June 4.

The little sister to Archie, 2, is named after Harry’s late mom, Princess Diana, and Queen Elizabeth. The Queen’s nickname is Lilibet, taken from when she was younger and couldn’t pronounce her own name.

Following the announcement, a number of celebs and political figures shared their congratulations to the family.

Congratulations Meghan, Harry and Archie. Welcome to the world Lilibet! I am more than a Lilibet excited to meet you. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) June 6, 2021

Lilibet has arrived! Congratulations to my brave friend and her lovely family! ❤️ #allthatmatters #babyjoy pic.twitter.com/kusAJBdZBx — Misan Harriman (@misanharriman) June 6, 2021

Congratulations to Prince Harry & Meghan on the birth of their daughter. 🥳 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) June 6, 2021

Many congratulations to The Duke & Duchess of Sussex on the birth of their daughter. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) June 6, 2021

For someone who always has something to say about Meghan, Piers Morgan stayed quiet.