Courteney Cox recruited an all-star line-up for her latest Instagram video. The actress took to the social media platform on Sunday to share a video of herself jamming out with Elton John, Ed Sheeran and Brandi Carlile — in tribute to Lisa Kudrow.

Instead of singing John’s hit “Tiny Dancer,” the group changed the words to “Tony Danza,” referencing Kudrow’s character Phoebe’s line about the song on “Friends”.

In a season 3 episode, Phoebe says she thinks the most romantic song is “the one that Elton John wrote for that guy on ‘Who’s the Boss?’, ‘Hold me closer, Tony Danza.'”

So, in tribute to that moment, Cox, Sheeran, John and Carlile belted out “Tony Danza.” “Lisa Kudrow, this one’s for you,” Sheeran said at the start of the video.

Cox — who has become quite the pianist — powers through the song until a slight mess-up. Sheeran shrugs it off and the group hugs it out.

“One of the greatest moments of my life. This one’s for you @lisakudrow. #phoebe #tonydanza #tinydancer @eltonjohn @teddysphotos @brandicarlile 🎥: @jadeehlers,” Cox captioned the video.

While this isn’t the first video Cox and Sheeran have made together, fans are still awaiting a possible duet after he posted a clip of them jamming out with the caption, “25th June.”

Meanwhile, Cox, Kudrow and the rest of the “Friends” cast recently reunited for an HBO Max special. See more in the video below.

