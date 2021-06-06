Last week, photos of Camila Cabello enjoying the Miami sun with Shawn Mendes went viral.

The bikini clad beauty was praised by fans on social media for having a “real body”.

“She is a pure nature and Beautiful WOMAN ! She has natural curves and she is a QUEEN,” tweeted one fan.

No photoshop or surgery like your Kardashian girls ! She is a pure nature and Beautiful WOMAN ! She has natural curves and she is a QUEEN ! ❤❤❤❤❤🔥🔥🔥 — Sucker for Shawmila love🦋🌻 (@EsterDiamond) June 3, 2021

“This is what normal bodies look like I’m sick and tired of y’all body-shaming every woman who doesn’t have a flat stomach ! her body is beautiful and so is she,” added another.

Anyway Camila Cabello's body is amazing and she's SO hot pic.twitter.com/Pogxf5tZnm — Asia🕊️ (@lookupatcamila) June 4, 2021

Ngl it's refreshing and relieving to see a celeb like camilla cabello having a body like mine — Arielle ! ▪︎▪︎ blm (@arielleh0321) June 5, 2021

I'll never stop talking about how hot is Camila Cabello's body pic.twitter.com/JTsTjklXJA — Asia🕊️ (@lookupatcamila) June 5, 2021

Following the outpouring of love, Cabello wrote on her Instagram Stories, “thank u for the love yesterday and today, i love y’all.”

While Cabello didn’t specifically mention the photos, she has spoken out about body shaming in the past.

“Honestly first thing I felt was super insecure just IMAGINING what these pictures must look like, oh no! My cellulite! Oh no! I didn’t suck in my stomach!” Cabello said on Instagram in August 2019.

“But then I was like… of course there are bad pictures, of course there are bad angles, my body’s not made of f**king rock, or all muscle, for that matter, but the saddest part of young girls growing up in an airbrushed world is they’re seeking a perfection that’s not real.”

Cabello continued to say she worries for the younger generation who only see photoshopped pictures.

“I’m writing this for girls like my little sister who are growing up on social media,” Cabello said.

“They’re constantly seeing photoshopped, edited pictures and thinking that’s reality, and everyone’s eyes get used to seeing airbrushed skin, an suddenly they think THAT’S the norm. ?!!! It isn’t. It’s fake. AND FAKE IS BECOMING THE NEW REAL. We have a completely unrealistic view of a woman’s body. Girls, cellulite is normal, fat is normal. It’s beautiful and natural. I won’t buy into bull**t today!”