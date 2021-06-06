The cast of “Pose” assembled on Saturday night at the Rose Bowl for a “For Your Consideration” panel, moderated by the series’ exec producer/co-creator Ryan Murphy.

As the panel progressed, reports Deadline, two chairs onstage remained empty until, at one point, Murphy gestured to the chairs to reveal they were reserved for two big “Pose” fans who “wanted to rearrange their vacation to be here,” and then introduced Elton John and husband David Furnish.

Sir Elton, whose AIDS Foundation has raised more than a half-billion dollars, recalled living through the AIDS crisis in the 1980s.

“My motto is no one gets left behind. No one should be left behind, no sex worker, no prisoner, to trans person, no intravenous drug user, no gay people. We have to embrace all of us, we have to embrace everybody. And this is exactly why I love this program so much,” he said.

“This program touched me more than any other series because of the journey that these people are on. I mean, I am Elektra. I am totally Elektra,” he added, referring to the character on the show played by Dominique Jackson.

“This is a series where you laugh and you cry and you get angry and you see people’s journey and how they fight,” he explained. “And they are real people, and they are trans people who have made their life possible but, by god, they had to fight for it. They still have to it, and they shouldn’t fight for it, they should never fight for it.”

John also applauded Murphy for the years he spent trying to get the show made. “It never rings false and those outfits — my dear,” said the rock icon.

Murphy responded by sharing a story from his youth to illustrate how important Elton John’s music was to him while growing up as “a little gay kid” whose father was a “big burly guy” with whom he “never really connected.”

As Murphy recalled, “we were driving in the car, and ‘Philadelphia Freedom’ came on the radio. I was like, ‘You know what, I’m just going to be me,’ and I performed the s**t out of ‘Philadelphia Freedom’ in the back seat of that car, and my father saw me for the first time, thanks to Elton John. We pulled into my driveway and he looked at me and he goes, ‘You have a good voice,’ and it was the first time he had ever said anything kind to me. So you’re so a part of my life, Elton, in a way that you’ll never know.”