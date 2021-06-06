Click to share this via email

A slip up at the new display of Princess Diana’s wedding dress caused a bit of commotion.

The display of Princess Diana’s wedding dress at Kensington Palace opened last week with a plaque that read, “Lent by HRH the Duke of Cambridge and HRH the Duke of Sussex.”

But with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s departure from royal working roles, they agreed to retain, but not use their HRH (His/Her Royal Highness) titles.

The fact that Harry’s HRH title was still used was quickly noticed, with The Royal Collection Trust blaming an “administrative error.”

“The items were lent by HRH The Duke of Cambridge and The Duke of Sussex,” a spokesperson told The Telegraph.

“Due to an administrative error, for which Royal Collection Trust was responsible, the labels were incorrect and will be updated.”

“Royal Style in the Making” exhibition at Kensington Palace. Photo: AP Photo/Matt Dunham/CPImages

The choice for Prince Harry and Meghan to keep but not use their titles was decided during the Sandringham Summit in January 2020.

The “Royal Style in the Making” exhibition includes her iconic wedding dress designed by Elizabeth and David Emanuel. Her Bellville Sassoon peach outfit, along with others, is also on display.

A dress and jacket worn by Diana, Princess of Wales, by David Sassoon, Bellville Sassoon, 1981. Photo: CPImages

The exhibit includes sketches, photographs and gowns designed for three generations of royal women, including Princess Margaret and the Queen Mother. It runs until Jan. 2, 2022.