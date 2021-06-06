Click to share this via email

Canada’s biggest night in music returns with the 50th Juno Awards.

The June 6 celebration will hand out the newly designed prizes for categories such as Fan Choice, Artist of the Year and Breakthrough Artist of the Year during the ceremony.

The star-studded night also includes performances from Justin Bieber, Jessie Reyez, The Tragically Hip and a special celebration of 30 years of Rap at the Junos with Jully Black, Kardinal Offishall and more.

Opening night of the Juno Awards took place on Friday, check out all the winners including Harry Styles and The Weeknd here.

You can watch the show in the livestream above starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on June 6.