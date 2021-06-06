Click to share this via email

Canada’s biggest night in music returns with the 50th Juno Awards.

The June 6 celebration will hand out the newly designed prizes for categories such as Fan Choice, Artist of the Year and Breakthrough Artist of the Year during the ceremony.

The star-studded night also includes performances from Justin Bieber, Jessie Reyez, The Tragically Hip and a special celebration of 30 years of Rap at the Junos with Jully Black, Kardinal Offishall and more.

Opening night of the Juno Awards took place on Friday, check out all the winners including Harry Styles and The Weeknd here.

But keep refreshing below to see who takes home to coveted prizes on Sunday night:

JUNO FAN CHOICE (PRESENTED BY FREEDOM MOBILE)

Shawn Mendes

ALBUM OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY MUSIC CANADA)

After Hours The Weeknd The Weeknd XO/Republic/Universal

ARTIST OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY SIRIUSXM CANADA)

The Weeknd The Weeknd XO/Republic/Universal

BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY FACTOR, THE GOVERNMENT OF CANADA AND CANADA’S PRIVATE RADIO BROADCASTERS)

JP Saxe Arista*Sony

POP ALBUM OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY CBC MUSIC)

Changes Justin Bieber Def Jam*Universal

TRADITIONAL R&B/SOUL RECORDING OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY ADVANCE, CANADA’S BLACK MUSIC COLLECTIVE)

Solid Savannah Ré 1Music/Universal