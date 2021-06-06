Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Disney+ is revealing more about Loki Laufeyson in the latest teaser trailer for “Loki“.

The upcoming Marvel series stars Tom Hiddleston in the title role.

RELATED: Tom Hiddleston Addresses James Bond Rumours As He Talks Returning To Loki

The new teaser, which was released on Sunday, ends with a shot of the TVA’s (Time Variance Authority) file on Loki.

POV: You've just arrived at the TVA 🕰 Marvel Studios' #Loki starts streaming Wednesday on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/fhP2pWvOz5 — Loki (@LokiOfficial) June 6, 2021

Eagle-eyed fans will notice that the file designates his sex as “FLUID.”

In Marvel’s comics, Loki is a cunning trickster who has the ability to change his shape and sex.

RELATED: Tom Hiddleston Reveals ‘Loki’ Premiere Date In Hilarious New Teaser: ‘Wednesdays Are The New Fridays’

A synopsis for the series reads, “Marvel Studios’ ‘Loki’ features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of ‘Avengers: Endgame’.”

“Loki” premieres Wednesday, June 9 on Disney+.

RELATED: Tom Hiddleston Gives ‘Loki’ History Lesson In 30 Seconds

Along with Hiddleston, “Loki” also stars Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Sophia Di Martino, Richard E. Grant and Sasha Lane.