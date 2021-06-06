Taylor Swift’s Evermore is once again on top of the charts.

The album has returned to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart for the fourth nonconsecutive week.

RELATED: Olivia Rodrigo Gives Taylor Swift A Writing Credit On Debut Album ‘Sour’

Evermore was last No. 1 five months ago on the Jan. 16-dated chart.

The record was initially released on Dec. 11, 2020, however, its vinyl edition was not issued until May 28.

RELATED: Taylor Swift Reflects On Pouring Her ‘Feelings’ Into ‘Folklore’ During iHeartRadio Music Awards

According to Billboard, the surge in sales was largely fuelled by vinyl LP sales, as well as Swift-signed CDs and discounting on the digital album.

“This one hit me hard. I’m so in my feelings (more so than usual!) over what you all did here for evermore. Blown away by how much you care, and how long we’ve been caring about each other. ♥️♥️♥️♥️ Love you, so very much,” Swift said about the news.

This one hit me hard. I’m so in my feelings (more so than usual!) over what you all did here for evermore. Blown away by how much you care, and how long we’ve been caring about each other. ♥️♥️♥️♥️ Love you, so very much. https://t.co/E920qQg9vc — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 6, 2021

RELATED: Taylor Swift ‘Proudly’ Joins GLAAD’s #SummerOfEquality Initiative In Support Of The Equality Act

Evermore replaces Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour, which falls to No. 2 in its second week.