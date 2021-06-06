Click to share this via email

Justin Bieber has returned to the Juno Awards stage for the first time since 2010.

The Canadian icon took to the virtual stage for a performance of “Somebody”.

Bieber has been nominated for 27 Junos, taking home seven wins for his albums Changes, Purpose, My World and Under The Mistletoe.

Other performances during the 50th Junos include The Tragically Hip and a celebration of 30 years of rap at the awards.

Opening night of the Juno Awards took place on Friday, check out all the winners including Harry Styles and The Weeknd here.