Shannen Doherty is calling out Hollywood’s obsession with botox and fillers.

The 50-year-old actress took to Instagram on Saturday to share a candid post about ageing.

“Watching movies tonight and noticed there were few female characters I could relate to,” wrote the “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum, while sharing a raw and real selfie.

“You know, women without fillers, without Botox, without a facelift. Women who embraced their face and all the experience it showed,” she continued. “I have lived. I love that I’ve lived and that my face reflects my life. I survived a lot yes cancer but more than that. I embrace me now.”

Although Doherty’s breast cancer went into remission in 2017, the former “Charmed” star recently revealed that it had returned.

Concluding her post, she added, “Finally. Done with the perception magazines and Hollywood try to make us in to. I want to see women like me. Women like us.”

Doherty previously weighed in on a social media feud between two OG “Charmed” stars and actress Sarah Jeffery from the show’s new reboot.