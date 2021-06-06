The Weeknd once again has reason to celebrate after a record breaking year.

The Canadian superstar picked up the awards for Artist of the Year and Album of the Year at the 50th Junos on Sunday, June 6. During the Opening Night, he won another three awards.

The accomplishment means that the “Save Your Tears” singer and Alanis Morissette now tie for 6th place in the top 100 all time Juno winners, with a total of 15 awards each.

Anne Murray takes the No. 1 spot with 25 awards, followed by Bryan Adams with 21 and Celine Dion with 20.

The Weeknd also picked up five Junos in 2016 for best Songwriter, R&B/Soul Recording (now split into Contemporary and Traditional), Single, Artist and Album.

This year’s Junos includes performances from Justin Bieber, Jessie Reyez, The Tragically Hip and a special celebration of 30 years of Rap at the Junos with Jully Black, Kardinal Offishall and more.

Opening night of the Juno Awards took place on Friday, check out all the winners including Harry Styles and The Weeknd here.

You can watch the show’s livestream here starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on June 6.