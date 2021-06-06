Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Sharon Stone shared some passionate words while speaking at The AIDS Monument groundbreaking in West Hollywood on June 5.

The “Basic Instinct” star is a passionate advocate for AIDS research who has served as the Global Chair for the American Foundation for AIDS Research(amFAR) for 20 years.

RELATED: Sharon Stone Insists She’s Done Talking About That ‘Basic Instinct’ Scene: ‘It’s Ancient History For Me’

“And while we are here in our little neck of the woods creating this memorial,” said the 63-year-old actress.

“This is a global moment. While we stood here fighting hand in hand, 44 million people died on our watch.”

June 5 marked 40 years since the first documented cases of HIV/AIDS were reported by the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention.

RELATED: Sharon Stone Agrees Ben Affleck Is ‘Hot As S**t Again’ Now That He’s Reportedly Back With JLo: ‘WTF A-Rod?’

Billy Porter, Whoopi Goldberg, Richard Gere and Sterling K. Brown also participated in readings telling the stories of several people who died of AIDS.

The readings were shared on the AIDS Memorial Instagram page.

RELATED: Sharon Stone Reflects On Compromising, Manipulative ‘Basic Instinct’ Scene

The monument will be located next to the West Hollywood Park on San Vicente Boulevard.