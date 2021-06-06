Click to share this via email

It has been 30 years since rap was considered a category at the Juno Awards.

During Sunday night’s show, Kardinal Offishall, Jully Black, Maestro Fresh Wes, NAV, Haviah Mighty and Michie Mee took to the stage for an impressive celebration.

.@MaestroFreshWes bringing it back to 1989 with "Let Your Backbone Slide," the first song to win the Juno for best rap recording 🔥 #JUNOS pic.twitter.com/MqqG8PWMUK — CBC Music (@CBCMusic) June 7, 2021

Watching back rap performances at the Junos, Black joked she got “butterflies” seeing her younger self perform.

Maestro reflected on his past win, saying it wasn’t just for him but for the rap industry.

The star-studded night also includes performances from Justin Bieber, Jessie Reyez and The Tragically Hip.

Opening night of the Juno Awards took place on Friday, check out all the winners including Harry Styles and The Weeknd here.