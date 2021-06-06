Jann Arden was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame during the 50th Junos.

Introducing her, Anne Murray recalled, “my first memory was of her singing ‘Insensitive’ on the radio. My second was meeting her at the Junos.”

Murray said she then invited her to her golf club but Arden turned up in jeans, a lumberjack jacket and boots. “I had to buy her a whole new outfit,” Murray joked.

On a more sincere note, Murray praised Arden for being “warm, witty, kind and wears her heart on her sleeve.”

“I am so very grateful,” Arden said in her speech.

“I still can’t believe I am standing here holding this. I think I am too young, don’t you,” she teased.

“If I have learned anything it is ‘good things come out of bad things,'” Arden said of her childhood, telling a story about how “listening to music became everything.”

Arden then sang a beautiful rendition of “Good Mother”.