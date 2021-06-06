Jean Yoon is revealing why working on “Kim’s Convenience” was a “difficult” experience.

The actress addressed the lack of female Asian writers working on the hit comedy show in a series of tweets posted on Sunday, June 6.

“As an Asian Canadian woman, a Korean-Canadian woman w more experience and knowledge of the world of my characters,” wrote Yoon, while responding to an opinion piece about co-star Simu Liu’s recent comments regarding the show.

Dear sir, as an Asian Canadian woman, a Korean-Canadian woman w more experience and knowledge of the world of my characters, the lack of Asian female, especially Korean writers in the writers room of Kims made my life VERY DIFFICULT & the experience of working on the show painful — Jean Yoon (윤 진 희 or 尹真姬) (@jean_yoon) June 6, 2021

“The lack of Asian female, especially Korean writers in the writers room of Kims made my life VERY DIFFICULT & the experience of working on the show painful,” she continued.

Yoon also recalled how the cast “discovered storylines that were OVERTLY RACIST” after receiving advance drafts of the entire fifth season due to the pandemic.

The cast received drafts of all S5 scripts in advance of shooting BECAUSE of Covid, at which time we discovered storylines that were OVERTLY RACIST, and so extremely culturally inaccurate that the cast came together and expressed concerns collectively. — Jean Yoon (윤 진 희 or 尹真姬) (@jean_yoon) June 6, 2021

One of the scenes involved Mrs. Kim wearing a pair of nude-coloured shorts, which made her appear “naked from the waist down”.

Yoon claimed that the scene, which was ultimately cut at her request, “would have aired hours after 8 people, 6 Asian women, were shot in Atlanta, GA in a hate crime spree that shocked the nation. THIS IS WHY IT MATTERS.”