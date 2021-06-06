Click to share this via email

The Tragically Hip took part in their first televised appearance since the death of Gord Downie.

The band was joined by Feist for the 50th Juno Awards where they performed “It’s A Good Life if you Don’t Weaken”.

The Tragically Hip haven’t performed on TV since Downie, their frontman, died in 2017 after suffering from glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer.

“It’s been such a difficult year for our fellow musicians, we wanted to do something to honour them in a way that would make Gord smile,” the band said ahead of the performance.

Last time The Tragically Hip performed at the Junos was in 2007. Both Downie and the band have been inducted into the Canadian Hall of Fame.

During the night, The Tragically Hip was also honoured with the Humanitarian Award by Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson.

Rock legends Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson of @rushtheband celebrate @thehipofficial’s 2021 Humanitarian Award Presented by @Music_Canada. #JUNO50 pic.twitter.com/hH5DiNWabL — The JUNO Awards (@TheJUNOAwards) June 7, 2021

The group said they were “humbled” with the award.

“His big heart served him well,” Patrick Downie said of his brother, Gord, before they honoured the 215 children who were recently found buried in an unmarked mass grave at a former Kamloops, B.C., residential school.

The The Tragically Hip (@thehipofficial) are receiving @TheJUNOAwards humanitarian award for their countless philanthropic pursuits (all of which could never fit in a tweet) You can see their moving acceptance speech here 👇 Brought to you in part by @Sonos #JUNOS50 #JUNOS pic.twitter.com/MsoZnl91is — CBC Music (@CBCMusic) June 7, 2021

Others to take the stage during the awards included Justin Bieber, Jully Black and Jann Arden.