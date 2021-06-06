Colin Farrell took a day off from filming his new movie to take part in the Brisbane Marathon on Sunday, June 6.
The Irish actor is currently Down Under filming “Thirteen Lives”.
Farrell finished the race respectively, placing 222nd out of 682 competitors.
The 45-year-old star even took time to take some selfies with fans after crossing the finish line.
“Thirteen Lives” is the Ron Howard directed biopic focusing on the Thai cave rescue mission of 2018.
12 young boys and their soccer coach became trapped in a cave after it became flooded while they were inside exploring.
Farrell portrays John Volanthen, a veteran cave diver who specializes in underwater rescue.