Ricky Martin is on a mission to change people’s perception of what a “normal” family looks like.

The “She Bangs” singer gets candid about family life while joining “The Ellen DeGeneres” show on Monday, June 7.

RELATED: Ricky Martin And Leslie Odom Jr. Pay Emotional Tribute To Victims Of Pulse Nightclub Massacre During ‘Can’t Cancel Pride’

“I just want to normalize families like mine,” said the father of four, while discussing his appearance on the cover of People’s Pride Issue.

“I know it’s very interesting for a lot of people who tell me ‘Thank you Ricky for posting that picture with you and your husband and your kids. That made me feel better about myself.'”

RELATED: Ricky Martin Debuts Enormous Leg Tattoo

Martin also hilariously reveals how his 2-year-old daughter stops him when he tries to sing.

RELATED: Ricky Martin Felt ‘Violated’ By That 2000 Barbara Walters Interview: ‘I Was Not Ready To Come Out, There’s A Little PTSD With That’

Elsewhere in the interview, the 49-year-old star speaks about the onePULSE Foundation and its mission to create a memorial to honour those killed in the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting.