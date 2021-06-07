Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul stepped into the ring together for their highly-anticipated boxing event on Sunday. The 44-year-old Hall of Fame boxing champion and 26-year-old YouTube personality faced off in an exhibition match at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens and they went the distance for 8 rounds without scoring a knockout.

Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

Without a knockout, there was no official winner for the exhibition fight, which didn’t include judges or official scoring. Boos could be heard from fans who were expecting one of the boxers to score a knockout, and others took to Twitter to share their hopes for a KO.

And it’s over. Surprisingly no KO for a Floyd Mayweather. And this is an exhibition so there is no official winner. Crowd not happy. Floyd warned y’all and called this event a legalized bank robbery #MayweatherPaul pic.twitter.com/FzYJStu6vB — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) June 7, 2021

The CEO of showtime after Logan paul didn’t get Ko’d by Mayweather but millions of people payed for the fight: pic.twitter.com/mf2H68jdgL — Santan Draco🕴 (@__memedealer__) June 7, 2021

Floyd Mayweather after playing tag with Logan Paul for 8 rounds #MayweatherPaul pic.twitter.com/UJmprBvrOu — urdad1212 (@sttephhan) June 7, 2021

Other fans commented on the amount of time Mayweather and Paul appeared to be “hugging” instead of fighting.

Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul after hugging for 30 minutes straight pic.twitter.com/7EMEVDwHqw — YouTube Kids (but gay now) (@RealYouTubeKids) June 7, 2021

RECAP OF THE LOGAN PAUL AND FLOYD MAYWEATHER FIGHT: XOXO pic.twitter.com/JQiE6SH9v2 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) June 7, 2021

Logan Paul after round 4 be like…#MayweatherPaul pic.twitter.com/FPgz5x4UBF — PSG Specter (@PsgSpecter) June 7, 2021

During a post-fight interview, Mayweather said he had fun and called Paul a “great young fighter.”

“I had fun. You’ve got to realize, I’m not 21 anymore but it’s good to move around with these guys and test my skills just to have fun.”

“He was better than I thought he was,” he admitted, calling Paul “strong and tough.”

“He’s a tough, rough competitor,” Mayweather added. “And I was surprised by him tonight… Even though he doesn’t have that much experience, he knew how to use his weight and tie me up tonight.”

Paul seemed elated after going the distance with Mayweather, and said making it that far proves anything is possible.

“S**t, man, I don’t want anyone to tell me anything is impossible ever again,” Paul said. “The fact that I’m in here with one of the greatest boxers of all time proves the odds can be beat.”