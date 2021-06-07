Click to share this via email

Miley Cyrus has worked with a lot of incredible artists over the years, but there’s one in particular she would love to work with.

The singer revealed in an interview with British Vogue her fandom for Billie Eilish.

Cyrus said when asked if there was anyone left who she hasn’t worked with but would love to, “There are always new emerging artists that are super interesting.

“I love Billie Eilish. I think she’s just the coolest. I love her, her messaging. I’d love to work with her.”

Cyrus has worked with Joan Jett, Dolly, Stevie Nicks, Elton John, RuPaul, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson, Ariana Grande, and Britney Spears (to name a few).

Despite not having yet teamed up with Eilish, she did cover her track “My Future” during a BBC Radio One Live Lounge set last September.

Both Cyrus and Eilish are set to headline this year’s Austin City Limits Festival in Austin, Texas, alongside Stevie Nicks.

The event will return for two weekends — October 1-3 and 8-10 — in the city’s Zilker Park.