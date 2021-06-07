Marriage is no longer in the cards for Liam Payne and Maya Henry.

Just 10 months after announcing the engagement, the former One Direction singer revealed on the new episode of the “Diary of a CEO” podcast that he and Henry have split.

“I am, indeed,” Payne said when asked whether he is single. “I feel like more than anything at this point, I’m more disappointed in myself that I keep on hurting people.

“That annoys me. I’ve just not been very good at relationships. And I know what my pattern of things is with relationships, I feel at this point. I’m just not very good at them so I just need to work on myself before I put myself on to somebody else. And I feel like that’s where I got to in my last relationship. I just wasn’t giving a very good version of me anymore, that I didn’t appreciate and I didn’t like being.”

Payne added that while ending the relationship didn’t feel “good,” it “had to happen.”

The couple started seeing each other publicly in September 2019.

Payne was previously in a relationship with partner Cheryl, with whom he shares a son, Bear.