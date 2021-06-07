Click to share this via email

The sparks were flying on Junos night.

During Sunday’s awards show honouring the best in Canadian music, William Prince was joined by Serena Ryder for a performance of his song “The Spark”.

On Twitter, Prince thanked the Junos for letting him perform, as well as the legendary Buffy Sainte-Marie for introducing the performance.

Thank you @TheJUNOAwards and @CBCMusic. So incredibly honoured to be introduced by the one and only Buffy Sainte-Marie and sing with my friend @serenaryder. A night I won’t forget. 💛 https://t.co/9d1T3PKdQ2 — William Prince (@WilliamPrince) June 7, 2021

“This is a unique collaboration of voices,” Sainte-Marie said, introducing Prince and Ryder.

William Prince and Serena Ryder – Photo: CARAS/iPHOTO

The pair performed from inside a church, turning the solo song into a soaring, emotional duet.