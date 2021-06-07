Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Julie Andrews paid tribute to her “Mary Poppins” co-star Dick Van Dyke as he was celebrated at the Kennedy Center Honors.

The event aired Sunday, with Andrews describing the actor as “endlessly kind, wildly imaginative, insanely talented and hilariously funny.”

Andrews reflected on their friendship that began more than 50 years ago, comparing Van Dyke to Mary Poppins: “In truth, I think that Dick is as magical as she is.”

RELATED: Dick Van Dyke, 95, Shows Off Fitness Routine En Route To 100: ‘I’m Still Dancing!’

Watch Julie Andrews honor her friend Dick Van Dyke at the Kennedy Center Honors. pic.twitter.com/c2nfDstS7c — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 7, 2021

Andrews added that, like his “Mary Poppins” character Bert, Van Dyke is “an artist, a one-man band, a profound philosopher, a high-stepping showman, and spreader of charm.”

She gushed, “Every day is supercalifragilisticexpialidocious with you, Dick.”

Van Dyke’s “Bye Bye Birdie” castmate Chita Rivera was also among those honouring the star, describing him as “Pure joy.”

Lin-Manuel Miranda, who acted with Van Dyke in “Mary Poppins Returns”, then said: “Spend five minutes with Dick Van Dyke and you’re more alive than you were before.”

Derek Hough delivered an incredible performance of “Step In Time” to celebrate Van Dyke. See more in the clip below.

Garth Brooks, Debbie Allen, Joan Baez, and Midori were also celebrated at this year’s Kennedy Center Honors.