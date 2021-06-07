Click to share this via email

The circus is coming to “America’s Got Talent”.

In a preview of Tuesday’s new episode, French-Canadian performers Les Beaux Frères shock the judges with their hilarious towel routine.

After introducing themselves, the duo leave the stage momentarily then reappear wearing only white bath towels.

The two then dance around the stage, clowning about as they keep their private parts covered by the towels.

“Whoa!” exclaims host Terry Crews.

By the end, the judges are in stitches as one of the Frères steals the towel from the other, leaving him completely naked on stage.

“I saw everything,” Crews says.