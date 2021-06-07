Click to share this via email

Dr. Meredith Grey doesn’t exactly inspire confidence in Ellen Pompeo.

Over the weekend, the “Grey’s Anatomy” star retweeted out a person’s photos from a doctor’s examination room.

Grab your stuff and get the hell out of there😂😂 https://t.co/tYpLG8a9HG — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) June 5, 2021

The original tweet also featured a photo of Dr. House from the show “House” on the wall.

While Pompeo isn’t in favour of having Dr. Grey as her attending physician, she has no problem playing the fictional doctor, recently inking a deal to appear in an 18th season of “Grey’s Anatomy” premiering this fall.