“The Good Doctor” is losing one of its stars.

Ahead of the show’s fourth-season finale on Monday, Deadline reports that actress Antonia Thomas is leaving as a series regular.

Thomas spoke with Deadline about leaving the show, calling it “a really, really difficult decision.”

“It’s deeply sad to say goodbye, especially having all been together for four years, but I think, ultimately, they all understand that you have to follow your creative needs and wanting to try some different things.”

The actress is also looking ahead to new opportunities now that her time won’t be taken up by the long American-network TV season.

“I absolutely want to start trying to spread my wings behind the camera,” Thomas revealed. “Writing is a bigger passion of mine, that is something that I’ve slowly cultivated while being in Vancouver for four years doing this show, and I’ve really realized that it’s something that I want to do more of. I can’t say what those things really are yet, but that’s something that is very hopefully soon to come on the horizon in terms of exploring writing.”